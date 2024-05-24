Central African Republic: Expanding Social Safety Nets for Vulnerable Households in Central African Republic

press release

Washington — The World Bank approved today $30 million grant from the International Development Association (IDA)* to support the Adaptive and Productive Social Safety Nets Project in the Central African Republic (CAR). The project intends to scale up social protection for poor and vulnerable families in targeted areas and strengthen the shock-responsiveness of delivery systems.

"Boosting Social safety nets in CAR is essential to develop its human capital and strengthen the social contract," says Guido Rurangwa World Bank's Country Manager, Central African Republic. "The Adaptive and Productive Social Safety Nets Project will empower the most vulnerable and give them the opportunity for a better health and education, and a better quality of life for their families."

The project will be implemented in two regions characterized by high levels of poverty and vulnerability to climate change. According to the latest available poverty map, the Kagas and Haut-Oubangui regions have a poverty incidence rate of 78.60 and 84.65 % respectively. About 45,000 households are expected to receive regular safety net transfers and training to strengthen human capital and help them respond to climate shocks.

The project is expected to increase coverage of safety nets by three to four percent per year during its implementation, which will start in the most accessible communes and communities within the selected prefectures. In doing so, the intervention will contribute to conflict prevention and help stabilize these communities.

*The International Development Association (IDA) is the World Bank's fund for the poorest. Established in 1960, it provides grants and low to zero-interest loans for projects and programs that boost economic growth, reduce poverty, and improve poor people's lives. IDA is one of the largest sources of assistance for the world's 76 poorest countries, 39 of which are in Africa. IDA resources help effect positive change in the lives of the 1.6 billion people living in the countries that are eligible for its assistance. Since its inception, IDA has supported development work in 113 countries. Annual commitments are constantly on the rise and have averaged $21 billion over the past three years, with about 61% going to Africa.