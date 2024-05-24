Malawi: UK Charity Organization, Against All Odds Still Standing, Empowers Needy Women, Students

A (UK) based charity organization called Against All Odds Still Standing (AOS) has re-embarked on a mission to empower women and young people in various sectors of their lives.

The organization has been operating in Malawi, Zambia and Zimbabwe for the past 10 years but temporarily suspended the operations due to Covid-19 pandemic.

Chief Executive Officer for the organization, Dr Reverend Fikelephi Jackson said in Lilongwe that they want to train more vulnerable women and girls and put young people on bursary through economic empowerment and bursary initiatives.

"We are on a mission to rebuild lives, restore hopes and regain divinity through education, social development and health," she said.

On social development, Jackson said, the organization empower vulnerable women through trainings, small starter packs and cash for their small businesses.

While on education, needy students are given uniforms, school shoes and fees.

One of the beneficiary of AOS, Mphatso Mathews confidently said he has been a beneficiary of the organization since the age of 9 in 2014.

"I am now doing my final year at Chancellor College studying Bachelor of Science in Mathematics," he said.

The organization provide everything for him including school fees, clothes, upkeep allowance every month and a laptop for his studies.

However, Jackson herself said she is survivor of many odds.

She has been through a season of many pains but when her life was restored she realized that she cannot just given a second chance for nothing but go back and pick up a needy woman, boy and girl at a time to help them.

Now the charity has increased it's beneficiaries in all three nations the organization is operating.