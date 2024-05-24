Tunisia: Tunis City of Culture to Host 7th Edition of Envirofest Tunisia On May 24-29

24 May 2024
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis — Fiction and animation filmsrecycling as well as documentaries are on the agenda of the 7th edition of Envirofest Tunisia to which the City of Culture is playing host on May 24-29.

The film festival provides a platform of debate on environment-related issues. Eight films representing France, Switzertland and Tunisia will be screened.

The eco-responsible village, which has become a key component of the festival, will be an opportunity for the general public to meet with civil society organisations, artists and green artisans.

Workshops to raise children's awareness about environment challenges and receive initiation into sorting plastic for recycling.

Envirofest Tunisia is organised on the initiative of Tunisia Cinema Foundation, in partnership mainly with the National Centre of Cinema and Image (CNCI), the Institut Français de Tunisie, the Swiss embassy in Tunis and the EU Delegation in Tunisia as well as the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) .

Envirofest Tunisia will land, after Tunis, in nine more cities from June to October.

