Morocco Takes Part in Itf Council of Ministers in Leipzig

Leipzig — Morocco's Minister of Transport and Logistics, Mohamed Abdeljalil, took part on Thursday in the Council of Transport Ministers of the member countries of the International Transport Forum (ITF), during the ITF 2024 summit, held on May 22-24 in Leipzig (Germany).

In his speech, the Minister focused in particular on road safety, underlining the critical nature of this issue on a global scale.

He called on all ITF member countries to take an active part in the 4th World Ministerial Conference on Road Safety, to be held in Marrakech in February 2025.

During the session, the Council of Ministers approved ITF membership for the Dominican Republic, the Sultanate of Oman and Saudi Arabia. It also approved the Czech Republic's candidacy for the presidency of the International Transport Forum for the period 2026-2027.

Morocco, which chaired the ITF in 2022, has expressed its wish to join the ECMT system on October 28, 2021. The IFT Secretariat received Morocco's official application to join the ECMT system on February 8, 2022.