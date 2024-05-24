Uganda: We Act Within the Law - Police On Blocking NUP Mobilisation Tours

Police have said they will continue blocking rallies and mobilization tours for the opposition National Unity Platform as long as they continue to disregard the law.

In a statement on Friday, the Police operation director, Frank Mwesigye said the opposition party leaders were asked to desist from open rallies, processions to and from the venues as well as demonstrations but rather all activities or meetings should be restricted to town halls and other such appropriately enclosed areas during the new round of mobilization tours but said the party has disregarded them.

Mwesigye said with such disregard , they are left with no option but to disperse them.

"Therefore, when policing all acts of public order, our actions are backed by the laws and guiding principles indicated above," Mwesigye said.

On Wednesday NUP's mobilization rally in Kamuli was dispersed by police and several party members were arrested.

The National Unity Platform on Thursday accused police of targeting their political activities which are being stopped in "blatant" disregard of the law.

However, police insisted that whatever they ae doing with within the law.

"It is also not true, that NUP is specifically targeted and restricted from mobilizing and organizing itself, but unlike other political parties and pressure groups, that have remained law abiding, the NUP continues to blatantly breach the police guidelines."

The police however invited the NUP leadership for a meeting to harmonise the party mobilisation tours.