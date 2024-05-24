Kenya: Bench Reinstates Sh10mn Car Grant for Judges Overruling SRC

24 May 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Correspondent

Nairobi — A three-judge bench of the High Court has ordered the reinstatement of a Sh10 million grant payable to judges every four years overlooking the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC).

"A declaration on tax car allowance for private use for judges has been in existence and it is a benefit to judges and cannot be varied," the judges declared on Friday.

Justices Chacha Mwita, Patricia Nyaundi, and Lawrence Mugambi declared SRC's directive to discontinue the car grant null and void.

It directed the Treasury to release funds for the scheme without further delays.

SRC contested judges' involvement in the case citing a conflict of interest even after the Kenya Magistrates and Judges Association (KMJA) backed the reinstatement.

Judges argued the grant, which they termed a benefit of the 2010 Constitution, was rightly granted on judges of the High Court, the Court of Appeal, and the Supreme Court.

SRC had ordered the discontinuation of the facility in July 2021, under the now annulled circular.

The Commission which has faced resistance from most public sector workers unions was set to react to the ruling later on Friday.

