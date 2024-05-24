Mozambique: Nyusi Condemns Coup Attempt in DRC

Maputo — Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi has sent a solidarity message to his Congolese counterpart, Félix Tshisekedi, after last Sunday's abortive coup d'etat in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

In his statement, the President declared "While we categorically and vehemently condemn any act or attempt to unconstitutionally change a democratically elected government, we salute the Congolese Defence and Security Forces for their swift and decisive response that foiled the coup attempt, neutralizing or imprisoning its perpetrators'.

"I take this opportunity to express, on behalf of the people and government of the Republic of Mozambique, as well as my own, our solidarity with you and the people and government of the Democratic Republic of Congo. May the perpetrators of this heinous act be held accountable in accordance with current legislation', the document adds.

It was found that Christian Malanga, leader of the plotters, and two American associates, Cole Ducey and Benjamin Polun, had opened three Mozambican companies in 2022, namely Bantu Mining, Global Solutions Mozambique and CCB Mining Solutions. These companies exist on paper, and their statutes were published in the official gazette, the "Boletim da Republica'.

But there is no sign that these companies are anything more than shells. No mining licences have been issued for any of them.

The President said that "we convey our heartfelt condolences to you and through you to the families of those who died in the line of duty upholding the rule of law. In the hope that sustainable peace will prevail in your country, please accept, Your Excellency and Dear Brother, the assurance of my highest consideration and personal esteem.'

Former Mozambican President, Joaquim Chissano, said that while he was in power, Mozambique had always worked to end the wars in the DRC and try to reconcile the warring parties.

According to Chissano, there are no ties between the leader of the plotters, Christian Malanga, and retired general Alberto Chipande, a former defence minister and veteran of Mozambique's liberation struggle.

But there is no doubt that Chipande did welcome Malanga to his home in September 2023. In the video that Malanga posted on Facebook about that meeting, he wrote "it was an honor to hold discussions with the revolutionary and founder of Mozambique, Gen Alberto Joaquim Chipande. The situations which Cabo Delgado and the eastern Congo face are very similar. I thank the Mozambican leadership for advising "New Zaire" on reforming security'.

However, according to Chissano, "fact that people have passed through our country or have a residence here does not necessarily imply a relationship with that coup d'état. Many of those who are out there are terrorists who are attacking Mozambique, they come from other countries and those countries have nothing to do with it.'

Nonetheless, the former president believes that the Mozambican authorities must carry out an investigation in order to understand the genesis of the coup attempt.