Mozambique: Authorities Capture Four Terrorists in Mocímboa DA Praia

Maputo — The Mozambican Defence Forces and their allies captured four Islamist terrorists, on Tuesday, on the outskirts of Mocímboa da Praia town, in the northern Mozambican province of Cabo Delgado.

According to Friday's issue of the independent newsheet "Carta de Moçambique', the capture of these terrorists counted on the help of Rwandan soldiers.

"On Tuesday, we captured four terrorists. They are in the custody of Rwandan soldiers,' a military officer said.

According to the source, the four terrorists were on a reconnaissance mission aimed at studying the area where they should attack later.

"Actually, they wanted to get into the town, but it's difficult because the security circuit is strong', he said. "This isn't the first time they've tried to enter the area, but they've been captured. Their intention is to enter the town again, but they won't succeed'.

According to the International Organization for Migration (IOM), last April, just in the districts of Chiúre and Ancuabe, the extreme violence carried out by Islamist terrorists forced the displacement of 19,208 people.

The IOM says that between 17 and 26 April, 16,366 displaced people were recorded in Chiúre district. Most of the people affected by this wave of terrorism moved to the district capital, Chiure town.