Uganda: Exploring Jt Lady Jaguars Partnership With Goldmine Finance

The JT Lady Jaguars have a date with the KCCA Leopards this Friday, May 24, when they clash in the National Basketball League (NBL) at the Lugogo indoor stadium.

For the Jaguars, who sit fourth on the 12-team log, it will be their seventeenth game. And as for KCCA, who are second, it will be their sixteenth fixture in the 2024 regular season.

Last Friday, May 17, the Jaguars lost what was a highly billed game to the defending champions, JKL Lady Dolphins 54-57. It was such a competitive game, and possibly Jaguars' best display this season. And based on that, the Jaguars and Leopards clash this Friday, May 24 is not expected to be any less, as the two sides work to maintain their playoff places for the post-season.

However, the Jaguars' recent good showing has coincided with the acquisition of a sponsor, Goldmine Finance, who on May 9, announced a Shs 500 million one-year sponsorship package to the basketball club. Jeff Teya, the founder and owner of the Jaguars basketball club franchise said that with a new partner backing them, inevitably, there would be a spring in their step.

Beyond the results that they hope to see improve significantly for both their men and women's teams, Teya, who started this club back in 2021 said: "Goldmine Finance has come in to help us realize sustainability. As much as we intend to do well as a basketball institution, we want to improve our infrastructure, because it is what will enable us boost our capacity."

The Jaguars have two basketball courts in Kira, whose status they would like to improve. In fact, they also want to build a third one of indoor nature for that rainy day. Head coach Sudi Ulanga could not hide his pleasure about how his teams are gradually improving. Despite the little experience in his ranks, the men are fifth, and clearly a shoo-in for the playoffs.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In addition, Ulanga noted that having a sponsor is a huge supplement to Teya, who has been running the club on his pockets. It is financially tough. "But now, we can realize a quicker the establishment of a full-fledged gym, a video review room, washrooms and dressing rooms at the courts. That will make it easier for us to host games and big tournaments," Ulanga said.

Overall, the cash injection from Goldmine Finance is a big boost to the players' welfare, too. Yet, the fact that the Jaguars also have an academy comprising of 56 young boys and girls, preparation for the future is on course. In a nutshell, victory over the Leopards is a prize Goldmine Finance would want now that the JKL Dolphins scalp could not be picked.