Nairobi — The Mbagathi level 5 Hospital has recorded another historic milestone after conducting its first-ever complex reconstructive plastic surgery.

A team of four (4) doctiors at the county facility led by Dr. Chaudry Areeb, a specialized plastic and reconstruction surgeon, performed the procedure on 29 year old Benard Sigei, who had been diagnosed with tendinitis as a result of multiple tendon, nerve and vascular blunt injury on the left hand.

"Mr Sigei was referred and admitted at Mbagathi Hospital on Thursday, 23rd May, 2024, for surgery. He was experiencing incessant joint inflammation. He was examined with the aid of the newly installed CT Scan and admitted for reconstructive plastic surgery, which took three hours to perform.' Said Dr Ayeed.

The patient's surgery expenses were not fully covered by the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF), as he paid ksh300,000.

The facility's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Dr Alexander Irungu acknowledged the value of the high-end equipments procured during Governor Sakaja Johnson's reign and refurbishment of theaters as well as upgrading essential equipments that are critical for diagnosis.

"These procedures are made possible after refurbishment of theatres and upgrading of essential equipments with the support of Nairobi Governor Sakaja Johnson" said Mbagathi Hospital CEO Alexander Irungu.

This comes against the backdrop of the recent successful first ever brain surgery, that was performed by a team of medics led by the facility's first neurosurgeon Dr Tom Mboya in February, 2024.

Mbagathi also set another milestone by conducting cementless hip surgery, also known as Cementless Total Hip Arthroplasty, that replaces a damaged hip joint with an artificial implant without the use of cement to fix the components in place.