Africa: New UAE Visa Rules Set to Hit African Travellers, Airlines

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has introduced stringent measures to deter individuals from entering the Gulf nation as visitors and subsequently working without the necessary documents.

The oil-rich nation has mandated airlines to verify specific details before allowing passengers to board, warning that carriers will be held accountable for non-compliance.

The new guidelines stipulate that passengers must have either 3,000 dirhams ($833) for a one-month visa or 5,000 dirhams for a three-month visa.

Additionally, travelers are required to have a hotel reservation and a return ticket. Airlines that fail to adhere to these regulations will face fines of 5,000 dirhams ($1,300) per passenger in violation.

East African countries have seen a significant number of their citizens travel to Dubai for employment, with many using visiting visas.

Dubai remains a popular destination for African job seekers due to its low incidence of labor disputes and attractive wages.

Upon arrival, airport officials will inquire about the purpose of the visit, accommodation details, and financial means. Travelers unable to provide satisfactory responses will be denied entry.

Dubai says visitors on tourist or visiting visas are prohibited from working, and it is illegal for travel and recruitment agencies to offer employment to these visa holders.

Those on employment visas must complete all required procedures upon entry to legally work in the UAE.

Tourists must provide evidence of their hotel bookings, return tickets, and sufficient funds for their stay. If visiting friends or relatives, officials may request copies of the host's visa and passport, as well as their address, phone number, and accommodation details.