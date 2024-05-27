South Africa: Ramaphosa Criticised for 'Misuse of Resources' in Pre-Election Address

analysis

In a televised address on Sunday, President Cyril Ramaphosa encouraged voters to make their voices heard in the election on Wednesday. Then he took the opportunity to highlight his government's achievements over the past five years.

In the run-up to the general elections on Wednesday, 29 May, President Cyril Ramaphosa called on political parties, candidates and all South Africans "to refrain from any action that could interfere with the due electoral process".

This follows threats to Electoral Commission of South Africa [IEC] staff and claims of "voting rigging" - both emerging from KwaZulu-Natal this weekend.

On Sunday, 26 May, during an address to the nation broadcast on SABC, Ramaphosa said: "We should all be concerned at reports that came out today about the obstruction of election activities, including unlawful entry at IEC storage sites in KwaZulu-Natal."

[Media Statement ]Electoral Commission Addresses Obstruction of Election Activities in KwaZulu-NatalThe Electoral Commission (IEC) notes with great concern incidents that occurred at the eThekwini municipality in KwaZulu-Natal, on 25 May 2024. Videos are circulating on social...-- IEC South Africa (@IECSouthAfrica) May 26, 2024

"Regardless of the outcome, let this election further entrench our democracy and strengthen our commitment to uphold it," Ramaphosa said.

Overseas voters have already cast their ballots, and special votes will be cast on Monday and Tuesday. According to the IEC, 1,668,076 South Africans have been approved for special votes. Of those, 624,593 voters will be...