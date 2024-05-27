South Africa: Why Are Most of South Africa's Young People Politically Apathetic and Unlikely to Vote?

26 May 2024
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Sabelo Mpisi

The youth's voice - a voice that should shape the future - is increasingly silenced by disillusionment and resignation. A generation stands at a crossroads, perceiving their socioeconomic plight and ambitions as either overlooked or mismanaged by those at the helm.

South Africa grapples with a stark reality: a burgeoning youth population mired in unemployment, with figures soaring to a staggering 45.5% in early 2024. This alarming statistic, released by Statistics South Africa, paints a picture of stagnation and unfulfilled promises despite the nation's three-decade journey through democratic governance.

The echoes of 1994's pledges of equality and access haunt the current young generation, who find their socioeconomic landscape unchanged from that of their ancestors and parents.

The plight of university graduates struggling to secure formal employment epitomises this harsh reality. The informal sector, which absorbs 90% of the youth labour force, offers little stability and only provides precarious employment opportunities that do not enhance future job prospects.

Criticism mounts against the incumbent administration, which, after 30 years at the helm, stands accused of failing to catalyse meaningful socioeconomic reform.

As general elections loom, one would have anticipated a surge of targeted, impactful campaign strategies from political factions, particularly the ruling ANC.

Yet, young people's disillusionment echoes across social media platforms, with pressing questions left unanswered: "Which party deserves my vote?" "Why should I continue to support the ANC when tangible benefits elude me?" "Can any party truly champion the...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

