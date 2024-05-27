Zimbabwe: Opposition CCC Names Shadow Cabinet Ministers, Deputies to 'Checkmate' Zanu-PF

A FACTION of Zimbabwe's main opposition political formation, Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) formerly led by Nelson Chamisa, has named a shadow Cabinet comprising 16 shadow ministers and their deputies.

In a recent statement, CCC now under the administration of senior opposition politician Jameson Timba said the shadow Cabinet is tasked with holding the Zanu PF government led by President Emmerson Mnangagwa accountable and promoting alternative policies and ideas, among others.

"Their key responsibilities include holding the government accountable by scrutinising the government's policies and actions, developing and promoting alternative policies and ideas, serving as spokespeople for the party, articulating our values, principles, and positions on key issues, participating in parliamentary debates, and communicating the party's message and policies to the public through media appearances, speeches, and other events, among other key responsibilities," reads the statement.

Hereunder is the full list of the shadow cabinet:

· Finance, Economic Development & Investment Promotion - Corban Madzivanyika

· Justice, Legal & Parliamentary Affairs - Agency Gumbo

· Defence & Liberation Veterans Affairs - Shakespear Hamauswa

· International Relations - Gladys Hlatywayo

· Home Affairs & Security - Martin Mureri

· Industry & Commerce - Mirriam Matinenga

· Women's Affairs, Community, Small & Medium Enterprise Development - Ellen Shiriyedenga

· Local Government, National Housing and Public Works & Social Amenities - Ropafadzo Makumire

· Mines, Energy & Power Development - Leslie Mhangwa

· Education, Youth, Sport & Recreation - Hon Takudzwa

· Labour, Manpower Development, Public Services Moyo & Social Welfare - Sithabisiwe Moyo

· ICT & Courier Services and Media & Broadcasting Services - Darlington Chigumbu

· Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water & Rural Development - Brian James.

· Transport & Infrastructure Development - Zivai Mhetu

· Environment, Climate, Tourism, Hospitality & Wildlife Management - Joana Mamombe

· Health & Child Care Daniel Molokele

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

DEPUTIES

Defense & Liberation Veterans Affairs - Jabulani Hadebe

· Education, Youth, Sport, Culture & Recreation - Desire Moyo

· ICT, Media & Broadcasting and Broadcasting Services - Gift Mambipiri

· Transport & Infrastructure Development - Hon. Lovemore Jimu

· Labour, Manpower Development, Public Services & Social Welfare - John Kuka

· International Relations, Cooperation & Trade - Innocent Zvaipa

· Health & Child Care - Shine Gwangwaba

· Home Affairs & Security - Maxwell Mavhunga

Industry & Commerce - Solani Moyo

· Environment, Tourism & Climate Change - Desire Nkala

· Women's Affairs, Community, Small & Medium Enterprise Development - Judith Tobaiwa

· Agriculture - Madalaboy Ndebele

· Local Government - Jongson Matambo