Zimbabwe: Manica Diamonds Marches On As FC Platinum Stuns Dynamos

27 May 2024
New Zimbabwe (London)

MANICA Diamonds maintained its stay on top of the log with a late 1-0 win over Hwange at Sakubva Stadium on Sunday.

The Mutare based outfit is now on 29 points, one point ahead of FC Platinum who stunned Dynamos 1-0 at Mandava on the very same day.

It needed Fortune Binzi's 83rd-minute strike for Manica Diamonds to find the back of the net after several attempts to break Hwange's defence, which seemed very resolute on the day.

Commenting after the match Manica Diamonds coach Jairos Tapera admitted that Chipangano gave his side a torrid time.

"It looked like we could score but we couldn't. They were very organised, it was scary we got as many chances as possible but I'm happy with the 1-0 which gave us three points.

"We will continue doing this and I hope we will continue grinding results," he said.

Elsewhere, CAPS United were handed a 2-1 home defeat by Simba Bhora who scored late winner, thanks to captain Walter Musona.

The Shamva based side is now on position three on the log with 24 points, five behind the log leaders.

In Chisumbnje, Green Fuel played a one all draw against Highlanders. Bosso's goal was scored by their in-form striker Lynoth Chikukwa who is now leading the top goal scorers' chart with seven goals.

At Luveve, Arenel Movers played a nill all draw against fellow city rivals Bulawayo Chiefs.

Saturday Results

ZPC Kariba 1-0 Yadah Stars

Herentals 2-1 Tel One

Bikita Minerals 0-2 Ngezi Platinum Stars

Chicken Inn 0-0 Chegutu Pirates.

