In a significant move towards improving service delivery and promoting national values, the Ministry of National Unity and Civic Engagement (MINUBUMWE), in collaboration with the Water and Sanitation Corporation (WASAC Group) on May 24 concluded the third cohort of 'Itorero' programme.

The programme, held from May 17, brought together 495 staff members focusing on instilling Rwandan cultural values, proper behaviour, and the importance of providing clean water, sanitation, and hygiene to all Rwandans.

The 'Itorero' programme which took place in Nkumba, Burera District, Northern Province, aimed to build a better Rwanda by training participants in various aspects of national vision and civic responsibilities.

The third cohort, dubbed 'Indemyabuzima', follows two previous sessions in March and early May, which had 392 and 415 participants, respectively, bringing the total number of participants to 1,302.

Throughout the programme, participants engaged in self-evaluation, examining how they implement their responsibilities and identifying areas for improvement. This self-analysis is intended to enhance performance and encourage positive changes within WASAC Group staff.

In addition to learning about national policies and values, the participants indulges in traditional dance, martial arts, parades, and dialogues covering topics such as the liberation struggle history, civic engagement, critical thinking, financial literacy, and mental health, all of which were proved during the closing ceremony.

The group also undertook exemplary projects, including installing a clean water supply system, setting up five washing machines, and establishing hand washing stations. These initiatives are designed to reduce future costs and improve the facility's efficiency.

As part of their commitment to service excellence, participants pledged to enhance technology in service delivery, reduce water loss from 42.5 to 25 per cent by 2035, and promote Rwanda's true history and values. They also committed to fighting genocide ideology, supporting Rwanda's vision of ethical behaviour in service provision, and countering negative perceptions of the country with evidence of progress.

The promises made reflect a dedication to understanding and achieving WASAC Group's goals, embracing teamwork, accountability, and continuous improvement. By focusing on these principles, the programme aims to ensure that members not only perform their duties effectively but also contribute to the attainment of broader national goals.

"It was necessary for us to come here--they wanted us to have a common attitude and share our responsibilities," said Emmanuel Byiringiro, an accountant at WASAC Group's Karongi District branch.

"We engaged in a couple of dialogues which completely changed our attitude. There was one about our history, especially about the unity of Rwandans, the liberation struggle story, and others, all of which reshaped our attitudes and perspectives towards our daily service delivery duties," he said.

He noted: "People should expect new service delivery from WASAC Group since we're new. We will no longer tolerate irresponsibility like delivering pay slips late. We shall endeavour to reduce water loss, and act promptly in case of emergencies."

Clemence Mukashyaka, from the Department of Commercial and Field Service, echoed similar sentiments: "I believe we've learned a lot about our country's history, from where it came from to its vision and what should be done to maintain its accomplishments.

"One of my key takeaways is a session we had with Lt Col Augustine Niyomugabo. He provided detailed insights into the history and the liberation struggle, especially RPF's unwavering spirit. They could have quit, but they persevered and halted the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi."

Julienne Uwacu, the Executive Director in charge of Itorero and Culture Promotion at MINUBUMWE, commended the joint effort between the two organisations and urged participants to embrace it not only in their daily duties but also in their families.

Uwacu pointed out that life without clean water is nearly impossible, highlighting WASAC Group's strong commitment to distributing clean water to everyone. She emphasised that the knowledge, skills, and experience gained from the collaboration will significantly contribute to building the country.

She reiterated that the intended goals were undeniably achieved, including improvements in interaction, networking, self-analysis, and other areas, all aimed at helping participants work harder in their responsibilities.

Jean Berchmas Bahige, the Acting Commercial Director at WASAC Group, said that the group will now focus on improving their relationship with clients. "This includes educating people on how to use household-installed water metres, understanding the payment process, including pay slips, and more."

Bahige said that past misuse of public assets and other loopholes identified by the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has been addressed and will no longer be an issue.

"I hope this programme is timely. We're renovating not only the structure but also our staff's working attitudes. We believe there will be significant improvements in everything," he said.