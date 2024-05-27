Kenya Power Announces Disruption of Prepaid Token Vending System

27 May 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Kenya Power has announced a disruption of its prepaid token vending system next Sunday.

According to a statement from the company, the disruption will be due to a systems upgrade that will be undertaken during that period.

The company indicated that the interruption will last from 10pm to Monday 10pm.

"During this 24-hour period, customers will be unable to purchase electricity tokens from all vending points, including Kenya Power offices, M-PESA Paybill number 888880, Airtel Money, and banking channels," Kenya Power stated.

The power company urged customers to buy enough tokens in advance.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.