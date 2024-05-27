Kenya Power's Prepaid Token System to Undergo Maintenance

Nairobi — Kenya Power and Lighting Company (KPLC) has announced interruptions of the prepaid token vending system from June 2 to June 3, 2024, to facilitate its system network upgrade.

The power utility firm said that the token vending system will be unavailable from 10:00 p.m. on Sunday night until 10:00 p.m. on Monday.

Following the scheduled interruptions, all the prepaid services will be disrupted, leading to delays in processing and delivering prepaid tokens.

"We wish to inform our customers that the prepaid token vending system will be unavailable from 10:00 PM, Sunday, June 2 to 10:00 PM, Monday, June 3 2024 to enable us to upgrade our systems for improved service delivery," stated Kenya Power.

KPLC said customers will not be able to buy electricity tokens from all vending points, including Kenya Power offices, banking channels, and mobile money platforms, during this period.

"During this period, customers will not be able to buy electricity tokens from Kenya Power offices, M-PESA Paybill number 888880, Airtel Money and banking channels," said Kenya Power.

It therefore advised its customers who depend on the pre-paid token vending system to buy enough tokens before then to avoid any inconvenience caused by the interruptions of system maintenance.

Early this year, Kenya Power announced plans to phase out the use of postpaid meters in rural areas in the next three years.

The utility company said the move is aimed at eradicating power theft as well as additional costs that involve hiring meter readers.

2.1 million KPLC customers are currently connected through the postpaid system, while 6.8 million are on prepaid.

Kenya Power recorded Sh319 million in net earnings for the half-year ending December 2023, which was a relief from a net loss of Sh1.1 billion recorded in the previous half-year period ending in December 2022.

The profit was mainly attributed to increased electricity sales, the implementation of a cost-reflective tariff, and the deployment of a Rapid Results Initiative (RRI) meant to fast-track meter installation in line with the nationwide connectivity push on increased electricity sales.