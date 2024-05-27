Somalia: Foreign Affairs Minister Receives UN's Acting Special Representative in Courtesy Visit

27 May 2024
Radio Dalsan (Mogadishu)

The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, H.E. Amb. Ahmed Moallim Fiqi Ahmed, received, on Sunday, in his office at the Ministry in the capital, Mogadishu, the new Acting Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Somalia and Head of the UN Assistance Mission for Somalia (UNSOM), Mr. James Swan.

Minister Fiqi extended his heartfelt congratulations to Mr. Swan on his new role and expressed his hopes for a successful collaboration in the Somali government's continuous endeavors to enhance security, economy, and political advancements.

The meeting also deliberated on mechanisms and frameworks to establish a joint technical committee from Somalia and the UN, which will work on the planned transition process towards a UN country office.

