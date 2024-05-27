Uganda: Facebook Ban in Uganda Continues As Govt Cites Security Concerns

The Ugandan government has maintained its stance on the ban on Facebook, citing security concerns and the need to protect national stability.

The social media platform was blocked in 2021, alongside other social media sites, ahead of the general elections. The government claimed that the move was necessary to prevent the spread of misinformation and maintain public order.

Despite repeated calls from citizens, civil society organizations, and opposition parties to lift the ban, the government has remained resolute.

According to sources within the government, the decision to maintain the ban is based on intelligence reports indicating that Facebook and other social media platforms are being used to mobilize and coordinate anti-government activities.

"The security of our nation is paramount, and we cannot risk allowing platforms that have been used to incite violence and unrest to operate unchecked," said a government spokesperson.

Critics argue that the ban is a violation of freedom of expression and access to information, and that it has had a negative impact on businesses and individuals who rely on social media for communication and commerce.

The government has offered alternative platforms for citizens to access information and connect with each other, but these have been met with skepticism and low adoption rates.

As the ban continues, concerns are growing about the impact on Uganda's reputation as a democratic nation and its ability to attract foreign investment in the tech sector.

For now, the government remains committed to its stance, and Facebook and other social media platforms remain inaccessible in Uganda.