Uganda: UPDF Recruitment Exercise in Rwenzori Region Commences Today

27 May 2024
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Julius Nabimanya

The UPDF will today, Monday start receiving application letters for those interested in joining the Ugandan army.

Applications for the Rwenzori region, including the districts of Kasese, Bundibugyo, Kabarole, Bunyangabu, Ntoroko, Kyenjojo, Kyegegwa, Kamwenge, Kitagwenda, and Fort Portal City, will be received at the district headquarters.

The process of receiving the applications will last until 1st June 2024.

"The application must be handwritten and accompanied by recommendations from LCI, LCIII, GISO, DISO, or RDC/RCC," the UPDF said.

According to the army, names of shortlisted candidates will be displayed on the district notice board by June, 17 2024.

The UPDF recently announced it will conduct a general recruitment exercise of 9,627 regular forces into infantry forces.

Applicants will be citizens who sat O-Level between 2000 ans 2023.

The army will start receiving applications starting today and close its window June 2, with interviews scheduled to start on July 1 and run up to July 14.

