Namibia: Action Democratic Movement Dying On Arrival

A new political outfit, the Action Democratic Movement, has expressed its intention to register with the Electoral Commission of Namibia (ECN) in time for the November presidential elections, but some of its founders are already pulling out.

In a letter dated 24 May 2024, one Naeman Namwandi instructed the ECN chief referenda officer Peter Shaama to have his name withdrawn as the party's president.

"I am writing to officially inform your office that I have not given any consent to anyone to use my name as president in the application for a party called Action Democratic Movement," he said.

Namwandi said on 21 May he received information from friends that his name was gazetted as president for the newly formed political party called Action Democratic Party.

"Although I have attended several meetings in the past to brain storm on the formation of the political party, I was not aware that my name was used in the application for said party," he said.

An Oshipumbu Combined School teacher who identifies herself in a police-sworn affidavit as Kadhikwa Ayeshe-Aantu also distanced herself from the party after her name appeared in the said gazette.

"I did not sign a declaration of the Action Democratic Movement, and I don't want to be associated with that movement," she said.

In the meantime, the ECN says it is still investigating the matter and will communicate its position in due course.

"We have been made aware of the complaints, but we will analyse the information and speak to stakeholders on what is happening," said the commission's senior legal officer, Alpheus Haufiku.