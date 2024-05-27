Namibia: Artists Urged to Apply for Funding

The Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture is, through the National Arts Council of Namibia (NACN), calling on Namibian artists to apply for funding under the 2024/25 cycle 2 National Arts Fund Grants.

Applications will close on 14 June 2024 at 16h00. To be eligible for funding, applicants must demonstrate the capacity of their projects to address at least one of the following critical focus areas: Social protection and research; Unearthing marginalised and indigenous arts in rural areas; Addressing social ills such as unemployment and gender-based violence; Supporting the involvement of women, youth employment opportunities, and people with disabilities; Creation of new works through digital media; Capacity-building and arts entrepreneurship. Individuals, groups and organisations are eligible for funding of up to N$8 000, N$50 000 and N$75 000, respectively.

The NACN celebrates the attainment of a significant milestone, having disbursed grants totalling more than N$2.3 million (N$2,359,052.42) to 95 successful applicants since 2023. Dedicated to supporting artists and their creative pursuits, the NACN recognises the pivotal role artists play in shaping culture and society. The NACN funding initiatives span across various artistic disciplines, aligning with its core mandate. Successful applicants, who applied either as individuals, groups or organisations, represent diverse artistic fields including craft, dance, literature, multidiscipline, music, theatre and visual arts, across different regions in Namibia.

The National Arts Fund is a state programme established by the government, with a mission to advance Namibian contemporary and traditional arts, with an emphasis on artistically underserved communities. The fund was established through the National Arts Fund Act, 2005 (Act No. 1 of 2005) which is administered by the National Arts Council of Namibia. The NACN is committed to providing arts and culture project-specific grants. Building the capacity of experts and a network of qualified professional artists and artisans is essential to the mandate of the NACN to support the growth of the creative cultural industries of Namibia.

For more information, contact Gretta Gaspar on 061 2933 311 or 081 145 0641 or artscouncilnamibia@gmail.com, or visit the National Arts Council of Namibia website at artscouncilnam.org.