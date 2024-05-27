Zimbabwe: Neville Mutsvangwa to Spend More Time in Jail - Judge Recuses Self From Case for 'Personal Reasons'

27 May 2024
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Mary Taruvinga

Neville Mutsvangwa, son of Zanu PF bigshots Monica and Christopher will further languish in jail after High Court judge Esther Muremba recused herself from his case citing "personal reasons".

His docket has been referred back to the registrar of the High Court.

Mutsvangwa (44) was locked up on allegations of forex trading and money laundering almost three weeks ago.

Harare magistrate Dennis Mangosi initially denied him bail before he mounted an appeal at the High Court.

His bail ruling was set for last Wednesday but the Investigating Officer's typed record of proceedings was missing from the docket and the case was postponed.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.