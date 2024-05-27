Uganda: Mufti Mubaje Urges Muslims Going to Hajj to Clear Debts ,Pay Zakah

The Mufti of Uganda, Sheikh Shaban Ramadhan Mubaje, has urged Muslims embarking on the Hajj pilgrimage this year to prioritize settling their debts and fulfilling their Zakah (charitable donations to the poor).

During a ceremony held at Old Kampala Mosque, Mubaje addressed the pilgrims for the year 2024, emphasising the importance of financial responsibility.

He commenced his speech by reciting the sacred and well-known Hajj phrase often uttered by pilgrims,

"Labbaik Allahuma Labbaik," meaning "Here I am, my Lord and Creator, at your service; all glory, praise, and power belong to You alone, and there is nothing comparable to You."

The crowd echoed this phrase, filling the atmosphere with devotion.

Mubaje encouraged the pilgrims to utilize their time in Makkah for spiritual devotion rather than becoming entangled in worldly matters.

"When we arrive there, let us conduct ourselves appropriately and focus on the purpose that has brought us there, without getting involved in worldly affairs,"he stated.

The Mufti reminded his attentive audience that performing the Hajj is one of the five pillars of Islam and offers a pathway for Muslim believers to attain divine rewards and blessings.

He also urged private Hajj companies to assist those pilgrims who have fulfilled their financial obligations and met the necessary requirements for the journey.

Mubaje cautioned that the Uganda Muslim Supreme Council (UMSC) would take stringent action against companies found to be deceiving their clients.

Sheikh Muhammad Ali Waiswa, the Deputy Mufti, explained that the Hajj symbolizes the connection between Almighty Allah and humanity, as well as the unity of Muslim believers worldwide.

He preached, "It is not merely a trip; rather, it is a spiritual awakening."

Hadji Abbas Muluubya Ssekyanzi, the UMSC Secretary General, emphasized the Hajj as a source of blessings, a means of purifying the soul, and a symbol of equality among individuals of different races and nations.

In the meantime, Sheikh Ali Juma Shiwuyu, the UMSC Secretary in charge of Hajj and Umrah, disclosed that his office had registered 95 pilgrims, consisting of 55 men and 40 women.

He assured that these pilgrims have been well-instructed in the rituals of Hajj, have received the required immunizations, and are scheduled to travel on June 5, 2024, returning via the national carrier Uganda Airlines on June 24, 2024.