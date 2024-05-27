Zambia: Give HH Time to Work, ECL Told

27 May 2024
The Times of Zambia (Ndola)
By George Sinkala

UNITED Party for National Development (UPND) deputy Secretary General Gertrude Imenda has urged former President Edgar Lungu to give President Hakainde Hichilema time to work and clean up the mess left by the Patriotic Front (PF) regime during the party's 10 year rule.

In an interview in Lusaka, Ms Imenda said the PF left the economy in an intensive care situation.

"The call by former president Edgar Lungu for early elections and regime change is because he wants to disrupt development like the UPND's fight against corruption which has been embarked upon to recover stolen money from the past regime. He wants to hinder the progress the current Government has taken in fighting corruption and rebuilding the economy which was destroyed by the past regime," Ms Imenda said.

Read the original article on Times of Zambia.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 The Times of Zambia. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.