Zambia: Give HH Time to Work, ECL Told

UNITED Party for National Development (UPND) deputy Secretary General Gertrude Imenda has urged former President Edgar Lungu to give President Hakainde Hichilema time to work and clean up the mess left by the Patriotic Front (PF) regime during the party's 10 year rule.

In an interview in Lusaka, Ms Imenda said the PF left the economy in an intensive care situation.

"The call by former president Edgar Lungu for early elections and regime change is because he wants to disrupt development like the UPND's fight against corruption which has been embarked upon to recover stolen money from the past regime. He wants to hinder the progress the current Government has taken in fighting corruption and rebuilding the economy which was destroyed by the past regime," Ms Imenda said.