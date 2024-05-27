Somalia: Somali Minister of Foreign Affairs Meets New UN Special Representative for Somalia

Mogadishu — In a significant development for the country's international relations, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Ahmed Moallim Fiqi Ahmed, welcomed the new Acting Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Somalia and Head of the UN Assistance Mission for Somalia (UNSOM), Mr. James Swan, on Sunday.

The meeting took place at the Ministry's office in the capital, Mogadishu.

During the meeting, Minister Fiqi congratulated Mr. Swan on his appointment and expressed his hopes for a fruitful collaboration between the Somali government and the United Nations. The discussions revolved around various key issues, including security, economic development, and political progress.

The Somali government is committed to working closely with the UN to enhance these areas and achieve sustainable growth and stability in the country.

One of the primary topics discussed was the establishment of a joint technical committee, comprising representatives from both Somalia and the United Nations. This committee will work on the planned transition process towards a UN country office in Somalia.

The transition is aimed at streamlining the UN's operations in the country and ensuring a more effective and efficient delivery of assistance to the Somali people.

The meeting between Minister Fiqi and Mr. Swan marks a positive step forward in the relationship between Somalia and the United Nations. Both parties have expressed their commitment to working together to address the challenges facing the country and to foster an environment conducive to peace, prosperity, and development.

As the Somali government continues its efforts to strengthen its institutions and build a more stable and secure future, the support and collaboration of the international community will play a crucial role in achieving these goals.