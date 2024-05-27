Malawi: Concerned Citizens to Inspect Nrb Registration Centers

27 May 2024
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Thumbiko Nyirongo

A group of concerned citizens has announced plans to inspect the National Registration Bureau (NRB) registration centers in Blantyre from May 27th to June 3rd, 2024.

The inspection comes as the NRB extends the registration period for Phase 8 of the National ID Outreach and Community Death Registration exercises in Lilongwe City and Blantyre City until May 28th, 2024.

The concerned citizens, under the banner "Concerned Citizens of Malawi", aim to assess the registration process and gather information on whether the National ID should be a prerequisite for voting.

According to the NRB, the extension is due to the high demand for registration in the final days of Phase 8. The bureau's Principal Secretary, Mak Sambo, said the additional days will allow staff to register the remaining citizens at the NRB Outreach Registration Centres.

Registration for National Identity Documents is an ongoing process and can be accessed at NRB District Registration Offices or designated Post Offices within their district.

The NRB reminds the public that registration and issuance of Application Forms are free of charge, and any instances of selling forms or charging for registration should be reported to the nearest Police Station.

The Concerned Citizens of Malawi will hold a press conference on June 5th, 2024, to share their findings and recommendations on the registration process and the National ID prerequisite for voting.

This development comes as Malawi prepares for future elections, with the National ID registration process being a crucial aspect of the electoral process.

