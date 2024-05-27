South Africa: Bma On High Alert Ahead of Elections

With just two days before South Africa's national and provincial elections, the Border Management Authority (BMA) is on high alert at all ports of entry to monitor movements.

On Saturday evening, BMA Immigration officials conducted an intelligence driven operation on a flight from Dubai.

A total of 28 Bangladeshis were intercepted on arrival at OR Tambo International Airport (ORTIA) and during the operation, 27 Bangladeshis were found to be in possession of fraudulent visas and one Bangladeshi did not have a visa at all.

The travellers were in contravention of the South African Immigration Act by possessing fraudulent travel documents. The Bangladeshi nationals arrived in the country with visitors' visas and were denied entry.

The Commissioner of the Border Management Authority, Dr Michael Masiapato, has commended the interception by the BMA Immigration officials and highlighted the importance of collaborations with embassies and foreign missions in verifying visa legitimacy and encouraged improvements on detection systems.

Commissioner Masiapato also emphasised the need for continued efforts in confiscating illegal documents especially at this critical time of elections.

"I commend the diligent efforts of our immigration officers in intercepting the Bangladesh[i] nationals," Commissioner Masiapato said.

"The BMA's vigilance and commitment to maintaining the integrity of our immigration system is exemplary.

"This operation underscores the importance of our continuous efforts to secure our borders and ensure that all entrants comply with our legal requirements," he said.

The BMA will continue to tighten its detection systems at the ports of entry.

Four hundred more BMA junior border guards are now entering the system following their pass-out parade and more interceptions are expected across all ports of entry.