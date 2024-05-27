Kenya: Mang'eni Salutes Charges for 'Job Well Done' Despite Super Series Loss

27 May 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Omondi Onyatta

Nairobi — Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) Lions coach Oliver Mang'eni believes his players have a lot to be proud of despite missing out on the Rugby Super Series title.

"The team performed well...fairly well. There were just a few things that didn't go our way. We had planned to blitz on defence, which didn't happen...our one-on-one tackles again. We played well but a few errors here and there really cost us the game. I give it to Menengai...they really came out and congratulations to them," Mang'eni said.

The Lions lost 18-10 to Menengai Cream Cheetahs in a pulsating final at the RFUEA Grounds on Saturday evening.

KCB RFC's Levy Amunga and Kenyatta University Blak Blad's Givens Oduor were the scorers for the Thika Super Highway-based franchise, the latter scoring their sole try of the game in the early stages of the second half.

It was the second time Lions have lost to their feline cousins, following their earlier clash a fortnight ago at the Nakuru Athletic Club where Cheetahs narrowly won 18-16.

The loss notwithstanding, Mang'eni observes that the return of RSS bodes well for the growth of rugby 15s in the country.

He described this year's edition -- the first one held after almost a decade -- as a first step towards taking Kenyan rugby to the pinnacle.

"It is good...an opportunity for everyone including the players, the clubs and myself. It is a good opportunity to just showcase what we have got. This is the way to go. For us to get it right at the national team, we need more of such competitive matches so that the selectors are able to pick the best of the best," the former KCB RFC player said.

Other franchises in this year's edition included Kabras Sugar Buffaloes and Faiba Mobile Rhinos.

