UM6P and OCP Group support Climate Impulse as main partners alongside Syensqo

University Mohammed VI Polytechnic (UM6P) and OCP Group have officially signed a partnership agreement today to become the Main partners of the “Climate Impulse” project, which is expected to result in a non-stop, zero-emission world tour aboard a green hydrogen aircraft by 2028.

The signing ceremony was attended by Dr. Bertrand Piccard, President of Climate Impulse, and Dr. Ilham Khadri, CEO of Syensqo - the project’s first main partner.

With the support of leading names in the industry, development of the airplane began in 2022, including research, feasibility and design studies. Since the beginning of 2024 and the arrival of Syensqo as the first Main partner, the construction of the aircraft started and is led by 49SUD, headed by Raphaël Dinelli, engineer and co-pilot of Climate Impulse alongside Dr. Piccard.

Beyond being a major technological breakthrough contributing to the decarbonisation of the aviation sector, Climate Impulse is a flagship of the clean technology sector, showcasing the daily vast potential through the Solar Impulse Foundation. Thousands of solutions exist to make our world more efficient and tick both the boxes of economic profitability and environmental protection.

This adventure sends a strong and powerful message demonstrating that modernising and decarbonising our world is possible today. The contribution of UM6P and OCP Group to this project, alongside Syensqo, underscores their commitment to this vision and reflects their determination to play an active role in advancing the UN Sustainable Development Goal No.13 on climate action and supporting global initiatives for a sustainable future.

UM6P and OCP Group, together with Syensqo, will be key players in addressing the technical challenges associated with Climate Impulse, including managing the extreme temperatures required to maintain liquid hydrogen at -253°C throughout the estimated nine-day flight. Additionally, they will be involved in designing and manufacturing suitable thermal tanks. Beyond these crucial aspects, they will explore and develop other innovative solutions to ensure the success of this project.

This collaboration aims to highlight Morocco’s potential as an emerging leader in the green hydrogen field and to demonstrate its major role in developing sustainable and innovative solutions on an international scale.

Dr. Bertrand Piccard, President of Climate Impulse, said: “Beyond the first non-stop, zeroemission world tour with a hydrogen aircraft, the goal of Climate Impulse is to bring together innovation leaders and key technology players to engage the economic, industrial, and educational sectors in climate action. The arrival of OCP Group and UM6P will enable significant advances for this project by involving as many students as possible, putting innovation at the service of sustainability.”

Ms. Hanane Mourchid, Chief Sustainability & Innovation Officer at OCP Group added: “The Climate Impulse project is a pioneering effort in the context of the need for technological development to contribute to decarbonization solutions. We are proud to contribute to this project, which concretely demonstrates the opportunities to move towards a decarbonized economy based on green hydrogen.”

Dr. Ilham Kadri, CEO of Syensqo declared: “We are proud to welcome OCP Group and UM6P as exceptional partners in the Climate Impulse project. Their expertise and know-how perfectly complement our association with the Solar Impulse Foundation and will allow this climate, technological, and human project to come to fruition. I am delighted to see international synergies being created around this magnificent and hopeful project.”

Mr. Hicham El Habti, President of UM6P added: “We are delighted to participate in the Climate Impulse project. This collaboration is a unique opportunity for our researchers and students to work on pioneering solutions to climate challenges. We are determined to play a key role in promoting sustainability through innovation and research.”