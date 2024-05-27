Kenya: Govt Embarks On Foreign Policy Review

27 May 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Wangechi Purity

Nairobi — The government has embarked on a comprehensive review of Kenya's Foreign Policy, which has been in place since 2014.

Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing'oei said the review aims to ensure that the ordinary citizen is incorporated as a critical partner in the implementation of the policy.

"We are engaged in a comprehensive review of Kenya's Foreign Policy 2014. Our premise is that whereas the executive branch will implement such a policy, its integral stipulations should be owned across the government and by citizens alike," he said.

PS Sing'oei revealed that the legislative proposal will first be subjected to Public participation process to gather views from the public and relevant stakeholders before its approval by the Cabinet where thereafter it shall be tabled before Parliament.

"It is the intention of the state department to subject the draft to comprehensive public debate before it is approved by Cabinet and tabled before the National Assembly," he added.

The policy which provides a broad framework on Kenya's foreign relations and diplomatic engagements with other countries was anchored on five pillars of diplomacy including Economic, Peace, Environmental, Cultural and Diaspora which recognizes the importance of harnessing the diverse skills, expertise and potential of Kenyans living abroad.

