President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi issued Decree No. 181 of 2024 regarding the formation of the National Council for Childhood and Motherhood.

The National Council for Childhood and Motherhood is formed for a period of four years.

According to the formation, Sahar Fawzy Gad El-Sonbaty was chosen as chairperson of the council while Hayam Kamal Mostafa Nazif was chosen as vice chairperson, along with 11 members.

The decree was published in the official Gazette out on Monday.