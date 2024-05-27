Uganda's Tech Pioneers Gear Up for Gitex Africa 2024

The Youth Startup Academy Uganda (YSAU), a youth-led entrepreneurship and economic development has announced its participation in GITEX AFRICA 2024.

This event, taking place in Morocco, brings together tech enthusiasts, startups, investors, and industry leaders from across the globe.

YSAU's involvement showcases its commitment to empowering young entrepreneurs and amplifying their impact within the innovation ecosystem, highlighting the vibrant entrepreneurial spirit and potential emerging from Uganda.

Hive Colab, a leading Ugandan innovation hub, has played a crucial role in nurturing the next generation of tech entrepreneurs.

Through the Youth Startup Academy Uganda program, implemented by Hive Colab in partnership with the International Trade Centre, Korea SMEs and Startup Agency, and NITA Uganda, young innovators have gained a platform to develop and scale their ventures.

At GITEX AFRICA 2024, Hive Colab will present startups from YSAU, each poised to make a significant impact in sectors such as fintech, healthtech, agritech, and edtech.

These young innovators will have the opportunity to pitch their ventures to potential investors, network with industry leaders, and gain exposure to the latest technological trends.

This event serves as a stepping stone for these startups to secure funding and strategic partnerships that can propel their businesses to new heights.

Last year, the Youth Startup Academy Uganda made an impressive debut at GITEX AFRICA, showcasing standout startups, including Yunga Technologies, Kacyber Technologies, ChargeKo/Karaa, Impact Nutrition, Bringo Fresh, Trampo Technologies, Sharecard, Agrosahas, MSCAN, and Essymart.

The event was a success, with several startups securing partnerships, and marking significant milestones in their entrepreneurial journeys.

These achievements highlighted the innovation and potential emerging from Uganda, reinforcing the country's position as a growing tech hub in Africa.

Such successes underscore the importance of events like GITEX AFRICA in providing startups with the exposure and opportunities they need to thrive.

Building on this momentum, Hive Colab aims to make an even bigger impact this year with a larger contingent of YSAU startups and more ambitious goals.

GITEX AFRICA 2024 promises to be a landmark event, bringing together the brightest minds and most innovative companies to shape the future of technology in Africa.

For Hive Colab, this event represents a unique opportunity to present their YSAU startups, attract investment, and forge strategic partnerships. The young innovators set to participate this year include:

- Arthur Abaliwano of Anchor Systems T/A Anchor Machines

- Agatha Nambuya of AUTOFORE Company Limited

- James Don Katumba of Beet Fresh Yoghurt

- Ssembajjwe David of Camelot Agroecology Farm

- Itaagi Devin of Canine Safaris Ltd

- Jane Babirye of GOCOLORS Paint Uganda Limited

- Josyline Kayiziaki of Goldie Coatings Limited

- Muhumuza Grace of iKnowFarm

- Akatuha Grace of Kikazi Agri Products Ltd

- Kimera Allan of Lara Fragrance House Company LTD

- Alan Mugalu of Ntakye Holdings Ltd

- Isaac Odongo of Organic Route 'U' Limited

- Isaac Tenywa of Rwetech Farmers Co-operative Society

- Frank Akankwasa of Suzie Water Harvesting Company Ltd

- Jimmy Ouni of Truism

These startups are poised to drive digital transformation and contribute to the continent's economic growth.

The future of tech in Uganda and Africa is bright, and GITEX AFRICA 2024 is evidence of the incredible potential and innovation emerging from this dynamic region.