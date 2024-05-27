Kenya: Two Tribes Dominates Ketraco Workforce

Nairobi — Kalenjin is the biggest tribe in the Kenya Electricity Transmission Company's (KETRACO's) workforce, followed closely by the Kikuyu ethnic group out of 22 different ethnic groups working for the company.

According to a report submitted before the Public Service Commission (PSC) for evaluation on status compliance on the 30 percent procurement reservations to special interest groups by KETRACO Managing Director and CEO John Mativo, 24.81 percent of the company employees are from Kalenjin Community.

24.81 percent represents 134 out of 540 total employees working for the company, followed closely by 90 employees representing 16.67 percent from the Kikuyu community, (Luhyas) 13.89 percent, and 11.3 percent from the Luo community.

"The Company has 22 different ethnic group representation in the work force as at March 13 2024.No single ethnic group has a population of 33.3 percent and above.The company is therefore within the government guidelines," said Mativo.

The report showed that 4 out of 14 employees in senior management-level cadre holding managing director, general manager, and senior manager positions are from the Kalenjin community, while people from the Kikuyu community dominated the highest number of employees in middle-level job positions.

7 employees from the Kikuyu ethnic community out of 23 total employees are working in middle-ranking positions, with only two employees from Kalenjin ethnic backgrounds.

Kalenjins also dominated, with the highest number of employees serving at the operational level, leading with 128 workers out of 503 staff workers in the position, followed closely by 80 workers from the Kikuyu community and 69 and 56 workers from both Luhya and Luo communities, respectively.

The report revealed that the company is still below acceptable gender representation, as 71 percent of its workers are male employees compared to 29 percent of its female workers.

"The company is still below the acceptable gender representation but it is still committed to ensuring that gender parity is achieved through affirmative action in its Human resource plan on recruitment. Staff composition as at March 31 2024 is 540 and out of this number there are 385 male employees with 155 female employees," stated Mativo.

Also, KETRACO has not attained the 5 percent rule for hiring persons living with disabilities (PWDs) in its work force, as it has only 11 employees living with disabilities, representing only 2.03 percent of the total 540 employees working for the company.

"An elaborate affirmative action plan was shared with the Public Service Commission (PSC) on bridging this gap in ensuring progressive attainment for the required percentage during recruitment," he added.