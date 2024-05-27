Mozambique: Calls On All Mozambicans to Live in Peace

Monapo — Daniel Chapo, the candidate of Mozambique's ruling Frelimo Party for the presidential election scheduled for 9 October, declared on Saturday that he wants to see all Mozambicans living in peace.

Francisco Mucanheia, a member of the Frelimo Political Commission, on Saturday introduced Chapo to crowds in the Nacala and Monapo district capitals in the northern province of Nampula.

Chapo denied that he was already campaigning for the presidency, but he admitted that he wants to become known by the public and to share his ideas. Chapo is governor of the southern province of Inhambane, but is not well known in the country outside of Inhambane.

One of the themes Chapo hoped to discuss was the fight against domestic violence. "Let us build a society of love, peace, harmony, integrity, justice and cohesion in which we are all brothers. Let there be peace. We must all live at peace', he declared.

In Monapo, he told his listeners that to moralise society, it is crucial to invest in education.

As in earlier visits to Tete and Nampula cities, Chapo stressed education, health, infrastructures, tourism and social protection as the priority sectors to be tackled.

He told workers of the public administration that he expects more commitment and professionalism in their attendance to citizens, and called on members of the public to be vigilant.

"We cannot leave here without saying what we want to do', he added. "We are going to continue building more schools, but that is not enough. We shall work to ensure good quality education. We shall also build more health centres and hospitals, but that too is not enough. We must equip them with medicines, and we shall act against those who steal the medicines to sell them in the markets'.

Chapo stressed that his main message was the need to work in an inclusive manner in order to continue developing Mozambique, just as Frelimo had been doing since before independence.

"We want to be a government that serves the population, and not a government that serves itself', he declared. "Each one of us must be vigilant in all areas of the public administration'.