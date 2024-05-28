Kenya: KQ Sacks Staff Over Buddy Pass Abuse, Extends Suspension

Kenya Airways has dismissed staff members found guilty of abusing the buddy pass privilege following a one-month suspension of the programme to investigate misuse claims.

The airline extended the probe, initially set to conclude by May 17, by two weeks to devise measures to curb the abuse and close loopholes.

KQ Buddy Pass Scheme Suspended After Mega Scandal

The buddy pass programme, which grants employees two complimentary flights annually, was suspended on April 17.

In a communication seen by Business Day Africa, Kenya Airways announced the suspension extension to allow for the implementation of recommendations regarding the use of buddy passes and related controls.

"This is to notify all staff that the suspension is hereby extended for a further two weeks with effect from May 17, 2024, to allow implementation of recommendations given regarding utilisation of the buddy passes and the related controls," said Chief People Officer Tom Shivo."Accordingly, new buddy pass registrations and new ticketing for buddy pass will not be processed until the extended suspension is lifted."

During the initial suspension, the airline reviewed evidence of programme misuse by staff. Insiders, speaking anonymously to Business Day Africa, disclosed instances where beneficiaries allegedly used buddy passes for illicit activities, including smuggling drugs, particularly on Asian routes.

The buddy pass scheme allows employees to nominate family and friends for two free flights per year, each accompanied by up to four passengers.

Despite strict rules, past abuses have included employees selling buddy passes at reduced prices to traders in the Middle East and Asia.