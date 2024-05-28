Tanzania: Morogoro Rural Residents Benefit From Clean Energy Campaign

IN a continued move to support the government's efforts of encouraging the use of clean cooking energy, the Oryx Gas Tanzania Ltd yesterday donated 800 gas cylinders and stoves to residents in Morogoro Rural constituency.

The handing over of the donation in collaboration with an MP for the area, Mr Hamisi Taletale, was done at the sideline of the CCM's regional conference.

The meeting, graced by the party's national vice chairman (mainland), Mr Abdulrahman Kinana, was attended by different leaders.

Speaking on behalf of the OGTL's Managing Director Benoit Araman, company's Head of Bulk Consumer Sales, Mr Richard Sawere said the donation was meant to support efforts by President Samia Suluhu Hassan who envisions that by the year 2030, she wants to see 80 per cent of Tanzanians use clean energy for cooking. Mr Sawere noted that their company donated the gas cylinders and stoves in order to save the environment and protect people's health from the charcoal and firewood.

"Our wish is to ensure that all Tanzanians abandon the use of firewood and charcoal," he said.

Initially, when providing education on safe use of gas, Sales Manager Peter Ndomba said the company recognizes the importance of using gas for cooking. "This is a national campaign which President Samia launched with the aim of making many Tanzanians use clean energy for cooking," Mr Ndomba stated.

He appealed to citizens to ensure they follow instructions on proper use of the gas stoves to prevent fire accidents triggered by the cooking gas.