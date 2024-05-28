Egypt: President El-Sisi Heads to Beijing to Attend China-Arab Coop Forum

President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi heads to the Chinese capital Beijing, upon an invitation from President of China, Xi Jinping, to pay a state visit to the People's Republic of China.

The visit will include summit talks between President El-Sisi and President Xi, as well as meetings with senior Chinese officials. Discussions will tackle ways to forge closer bilateral relations and to unlock broader prospects for cooperation in an array of fields. The visit coincides with the tenth anniversary of elevating relations between Egypt and China to the level of comprehensive strategic partnership.

Spokesman for the Presidency, Counselor Dr. Ahmed Fahmy, said the talks will also focus on a multitude of regional and international issues of common interest, primarily the war in Gaza and ways to restore stability in the region, in order to achieve the aspirations of its peoples for peace, security, and development.

President El-Sisi is also scheduled to meet with the heads of several major Chinese companies operating in various fields. The meetings are expected to explore opportunities to attract more investments to Egypt, in light of the state's orientation toward enhancing mechanisms for the localization of industry and technology transfer, by collaborating closely with the private sector and encouraging foreign direct investment.

During his visit, the President will also attend the opening session of the tenth ministerial meeting of the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum, which will be held on May 30th, with the participation of the Chinese President and a number of Arab leaders. The forum is expected to discuss various aspects of China-Arab relations and ways to further advance them.