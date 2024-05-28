Somalia: Puntland Denies Federal Government's Report On Al-Shabaab Operation

27 May 2024
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Garowe, Puntland — The Ministry of Information of Puntland Regional State has issued a statement denying the federal government's claim that Somali army forces and their international partners killed 20 al-Shabab militants in an operation within Puntland State.

The statement was released on Monday in response to the federal government's report.

According to the statement, the Ministry of Information in Puntland asserts that the federal government's report is false and misleading. The Ministry emphasized that Puntland is fully capable of managing its own security and has a strong commitment to eliminating terrorist groups, including al-Shabab, from its territory.

The statement also highlighted Puntland's dedication to maintaining peace and stability within its borders and the broader region.

The Ministry of Information urged the federal government to collaborate more closely with Puntland authorities in the fight against terrorism and to ensure that accurate information is disseminated to the public.

The denial from the Puntland Ministry of Information comes as a surprise, as the federal government's report was widely circulated and believed to be accurate.

This incident raises questions about the coordination and communication between the federal government and regional authorities in the fight against terrorism in Somalia.

As the situation develops, it remains to be seen how the federal government and Puntland authorities will address the discrepancies in their reports and work together to combat the threat posed by al-Shabab and other terrorist groups in the region.

The international community will be watching closely to see how this situation unfolds and whether it will have any impact on the broader efforts to stabilize Somalia and promote peace and security in the country.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.