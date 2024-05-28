Somalia: Puntland Denies Federal Government's Report On Al-Shabaab Operation

Garowe, Puntland — The Ministry of Information of Puntland Regional State has issued a statement denying the federal government's claim that Somali army forces and their international partners killed 20 al-Shabab militants in an operation within Puntland State.

The statement was released on Monday in response to the federal government's report.

According to the statement, the Ministry of Information in Puntland asserts that the federal government's report is false and misleading. The Ministry emphasized that Puntland is fully capable of managing its own security and has a strong commitment to eliminating terrorist groups, including al-Shabab, from its territory.

The statement also highlighted Puntland's dedication to maintaining peace and stability within its borders and the broader region.

The Ministry of Information urged the federal government to collaborate more closely with Puntland authorities in the fight against terrorism and to ensure that accurate information is disseminated to the public.

The denial from the Puntland Ministry of Information comes as a surprise, as the federal government's report was widely circulated and believed to be accurate.

This incident raises questions about the coordination and communication between the federal government and regional authorities in the fight against terrorism in Somalia.

As the situation develops, it remains to be seen how the federal government and Puntland authorities will address the discrepancies in their reports and work together to combat the threat posed by al-Shabab and other terrorist groups in the region.

The international community will be watching closely to see how this situation unfolds and whether it will have any impact on the broader efforts to stabilize Somalia and promote peace and security in the country.