Somalia and Germany Discuss Strengthening Bilateral Ties and New Cooperation Opportunities

27 May 2024
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu, Somalia — The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, H.E. Amb. Ahmed Moallim Fiqi Ahmed received on Monday in his office at the ministry in the capital, Mogadishu, a German delegation headed by the Director for Sub-Saharan Africa and the Sahel at the German Federal Foreign Office, H.E. Amb. Christoph Retzlaff, and discussed with him the strengthening of bilateral relations and exploring new opportunities for cooperation.

The German delegation included several high-ranking officials. Among them were Amb. Regine Hess, the Head of the East and Horn of Africa Bureau at the Federal Foreign Office of Germany, H.E. Mr. Sebastian Groth, the German Ambassador to the Federal Republic of Somalia, and Mr. Martin Stein, the Deputy Ambassador of Germany to Somalia.

During the discussions, both parties expressed a keen interest in deepening their collaboration, identifying numerous areas of mutual benefit, and seeking to enhance the strategic partnership between the two countries, with a focus on long-term cooperation and shared development goals.

