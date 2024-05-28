Rwanda: Why Rwanda Is Bolstering Forces in Northern Mozambique

Rwanda is deploying more soldiers to help fight attacks by Islamic State-linked terrorists in Cabo Delgado, Mozambique's northernmost province, President Filipe Nyusi was quoted by state-run radio on May 20.

Brig Gen Ronald Rwivanga, the RDF Spokesperson, confirmed the development indicating that Kigali "recently bolstered" the current number of forces in the districts of Palma, Mocimboa da Praia and Ancuabe, with an additional 2,000 troops in order to be able to "flexibly move to other areas and be able to quickly flush out the remnants of terrorists that are hidden in forests in Mocamia District."

After dislodging Islamic State-linked terrorists from major towns and villages in Cabo Delgado, Rwandan and Mozambican troops continue to pursue the terrorists southwards into the neighbouring province of Nampula.

The cross-provincial pursuit of the terrorists by Rwandan and Mozambican troops comes at a time when troops from the Southern African Development Community (SADC), or the SADC Mission in Mozambique (SAMIM), plan to withdraw from their current areas of responsibility by the end of the year.

The latter's planned pull-out, analysts noted, implied that Mozambican and Rwandan forces would have to adapt to a new phase of the war on terrorism - without the troops from the southern African bloc - in a new projection in terms of occupying territory, so that the terrorists do not carry out attacks in the areas left by the SADC military or try to occupy territory.

From April 26 to May 3, according to the RDF, a joint operation of Mozambique's army and Rwanda security forces was conducted against the terrorists in their hideouts in the dense forest areas of Odinepa, Nasua, Mitaka and Manika, in Eráti District, Nampula Province, with "only a few insurgents" managing to escape "through Lurio river."

Rwivanga on May 6 told The New Times that the terrorists have been hiding in these forests since they were dislodged by Rwandan and Mozambican forces from Catupa forest in Cabo Delgado Province's Mocamia District last year. "They keep moving southwards as they get dislodged. The insurgents operate in small groups in these forest areas. They also hide in small islands along the Lurio river. The registered terrorists' causalities were several dozens. Large stocks of arms were left behind but some casualties were carried by the fleeing insurgents across the river in Nampula Province."

Nyusi was in Kigali mid-May to attend the 2024 Africa CEO forum, and he met President Paul Kagame. The two discussed ways to continue advancing the bilateral relations between Rwanda and Mozambique. Nyusi is due to step down in January 2025 at the end of his second five-year term.

At Maputo's request, Kigali deployed troops in July 2021 to help fight Islamist terrorists who had, for several years, destabilised Cabo Delgado, a region located on the coast of the Indian Ocean.

Barely two weeks after deployment, Rwandan and Mozambican forces were circling major bases of the terrorists, capturing them. By end last year, more than 250,000 people earlier displaced by Islamic State-linked terrorists in the most affected parts of Cabo Delgado had returned to their homes and, sea and air ports were re-opened, thanks to joint operations by Rwandan and Mozambican armies.