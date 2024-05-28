Rwanda: Parliamentary Elections - Primary School Teacher On Mission to Promote Unity and Reconciliation Files Candidature

Liberata Kayirama, a French language and social studies primary school teacher submitted her candidature to the National Electoral Commission (NEC), on Monday, May 27.

The teacher at Groupe Scolaire Rugenge in Nyanza District, Southern Province, is giving it a second shot, just like Justine Kayiraba, another aspirant who filed her candidature on May 24.

Kayirama who has been in the education sector for 20 years told The New Times: "I am able to represent women in the legislature. It is my second attempt in seeking a parliamentary seat. In 2018, I was not successful but I am not discouraged.

"I am not afraid to submit my candidature for the second time because I am driven by the will to work for my country."

Kayirama said that after the 1994 genocide against the Tutsi she initiated a program of promoting unity and reconciliation clubs in secondary schools.

"If I make it to Parliament, I will serve my country to the best of my ability, with a mission to continue the promotion of unity and reconciliation."