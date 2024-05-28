Rwanda, Zimbabwe Officials Meet in Harare to Bolster Bilateral Ties

The Zimbabwe-Rwanda mid-term review meeting of the second Joint Permanent Commission on Cooperation (JPCC) which is expected to further strengthen the already good bilateral relations between the two countries kicked off in Harare, on Monday, May 24.

In his opening remarks Zimbabwe's ministry of foreign affairs permanent secretary Ambassador Albert Chimbindi acknowledged the excellent bilateral relations between Zimbabwe and Rwanda. Chimbindi, who was represented by Chief Director of Political Affairs Pearson Chigiji, noted that the Zimbabwe-Rwanda relationship is growing from strength to strength.

The two-day meeting is, among other issues, discussing cooperation in trade and investment, tourism, agriculture, mineral resources, exchange of educational personnel and expertise, climate change and media.

According to the Zimbabwean Government, the review is a mechanism to follow up on the implementation of the various Memoranda of Understanding and other agreements signed during the second session of the Zimbabwe-Rwanda JPCC held in Rwanda in May 2022.

The first session was held virtually, from March 16 to March 18, 2021 and memorandums of understanding were signed in the fields of diplomacy, trade and investment, justice and media, communication and publicity. The two sides explored new areas of bilateral cooperation including in finance, defence, environment, natural resources, agriculture, science and technology as well as tourism.

An extradition Treaty and the MoU on immigration were among the three important instruments of bilateral cooperation that were signed in July 2022. These two instruments complimented other legal instruments in cooperation that had since been signed between the two countries.

Trade relations between Rwanda and Zimbabwe continue to grow creative platforms set up to enhance business cooperation between the two countries.

In the social affairs cluster, the dispatch of the first batch of over 156 teachers and lecturers to Rwanda under the framework of the MoU on the Exchange of Educational Personnel and Expertise stands out as an outstanding testimony to the seriousness of the decisions in the joint commission.

The conclusion of the MoU on cooperation in the field of energy in 2019 led to an inter utility partnership between the Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority (ZESA Holdings) and Rwanda Energy Group (REG).

Through that framework, various areas of cooperation were agreed upon under the total electrification programme, whose main deliveries include the stand-alone solar home systems, rural electrification, smart metering as well as the national public street lightning project for provincial capitals.

The two countries have a shared desire to strengthen and deepen their relations.