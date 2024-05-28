Malawi: Teacher Arrested for Providing Answers to PSLCE Candidates in Nkhata Bay

Police in Nkhata Bay say they have arrested a 48-year old primary school teacher on allegations

A Primary School Teacher, Benson Thomson who was supervising 2024 Primary School Leaving Certificate Examination (PSLCE) at Mlombozi Examination Centre in Mzenga Education Zone in Nkhata Bay was Friday arrested on suspicion that he provided answers to candidates.

In an interview with Ministry of Education's Public Relations Officer (PRO), Mphatso Nkuonera confirmed the development but was quick to say that this has not in any way affected the candidates.

"At the moment, the Ministry is still waiting for the actual and official report to understand what happened," he said.

Northern Regional Police Publicist, Maurice Chapora confirmed the arrest of the suspect who will soon be taken to court after completion of paper work.

"Thomson is expected to answer charges of having access to Malawi National Examination Board material without permission," he said.

Thomson, 48 who is a Head Teacher at Chawawa Junior Primary School, hails from Msinawana Village in the area of Tradition Authority (TA) Kabunduli in Nkhata Bay.