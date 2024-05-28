Zimbabwe: Gappah Eats Humble Pie, Retracts Defamatory Statements Against Mahere

Lawyer and author Petina Gappah has withdrawn defamatory statements she made against Fadzayi Mahere concluding a legal battle that had dragged on for years.

In 2018, Gappah alleged that Mahere got into the University of Zimbabwe through the help of her father in 2004 because she did not qualify and had attempted to snatch her lover.

Gappah also claimed she helped Mahere get into Cambridge by editing her application essay in October 2009, among other allegations prompting a US$1 million lawsuit against her.

Several of her attempts to block a trial failed.

"In order to bring a conclusive end to the legal action, I hereby fully and unequivocally retract all the statements that I made about her, both on Twitter and in subsequent legal pleadings, and tender a full, public and unreserved apology to Advocate Mahere for any pain, hurt or distress that were caused by my statements.

"I wish Advocate Mahere continued success in her political career, her career as a civil society activist and her career as an advocate.

"As a demonstration of my good faith, sincerity and regret, I undertake to make a donation in Advocate Mahere's name to the charity of her choice.

"It is my sincere hope that this full retraction and apology brings finality and closure to this matter," reads Gappah's retraction.

During her court appearances, Gappah had told the High Court that she was ready to defend her statements and had witnesses to this effect.