Malawi: Minister Chang'anamuno Satisfied With Progress in Implementation of OGP National Action Plan

Minister of Mining Monica Chang'anamuno has expressed satisfaction over the progress made in the implementation of policies under Open Government Partnership (OGP) National Action Plan.

Chang'anamuno made the remarks on Monday during the official opening of the 2024 Malawi OGP Week in Lilongwe held under the theme: "Promoting Transparency, Accountability and Citizen Engagement."

She said remarkable progress has been registered in the realization of the commitments under the thematic areas of Anti-corruption, right to information, natural resources, digital governance and open parliaments.

"We recognize the power of open government in advancing democracy, promoting trust between government and citizens, as well as driving sustainable development," she said.

Chang'anamuno further said open government is not just a set of principles; it is a catalyst for positive change and transformation in

the society.

Adding that through open government initiatives, there is strengthening of public institutions, enhance service

delivery, combat corruption, and empower citizens to participate in decision-making

processes that affect citizens their lives as well as opening up government data, engaging with civil society organizations, and creating spaces for dialogue.

The minister therefore called upon the Civil Society, partners and individuals to sieze the opportunity and harness the potential of open government to shape a better future for Malawi.

Deputy Secretary for President and Cabinet (DSPC) Dr Janet Banda said the spirit of OGP is to undertake ambitious reforms which have a transformative effect.

"It is with this spirit that we are taking the time to look back and measure how Malawi has transformed since we turned to OGP in December,2022," she said .

Banda said they are looking at how much OGP has contributed to the realization of the country's blueprint at the same time how it is promoting constitutional values in terms of governance.

Council for Non Governmental Organizations (CONGOMA) Executive Director,Ronald Mtonga, said there is need for more financial resources to be channeled inorder to properly implement the plan.

"Despite remarkable progress in the implementation there is need for more resources to continue with the progress," he said.

Open Government Partnership (OGP) Week, is a global initiative running from May 27th to May 31st, 2024.

This annual event, celebrated worldwide and champions the values of transparency, accountability, and citizen engagement in governance.

In 2023, His Excellency Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera, President of the Republic of Malawi, launched the 2023-2025 OGP National Action Plan (NAP).

The comprehensive plan targets key areas such as Anti-Corruption, Digital Governance, and Open Parliament.