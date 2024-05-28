Rwanda: Ntwari, a 21-Year Old Parliamentary Aspirant Wants to Be the Voice of Youth

27 May 2024
The New Times (Kigali)
By Shallon Mwiza

Shariff Ntwari, a second-year student of the University of Rwanda's College of Education, Rukara campus, filed his candidature to the National Electoral Commission (NEC), on Monday, May 27. He plans to campaign for a seat to represent the youth in parliament.

Ntwari who just turned 21 said that shifting the parliamentary elections to 2024 was an opportunity for him as he had been thinking about it for a long time and "this is the right time" for him to file his candidature.

"If the parliamentary election had happened last year, I wouldn't have been eligible then. But now, in 2024, it's the perfect opportunity for me to step up," he said.

Ntwari said that even though he was kept busy by school work, putting together all required documents was not too hard.

"I tried to collect all the required documents before time so that I would be prepared before time, and I am happy that all my documents were successfully received. I am waiting to see if I will be selected to continue to the next level," he said.

Ntwari said that he wants to contribute to the country's development through being a voice for youth in parliament.

