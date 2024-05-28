Rwanda: First-Time Voters Speak Out On Upcoming Elections

Excitement is palpable as first-time voters prepare to cast their ballots in the upcoming presidential and parliamentary elections. Through a series of candid interviews, these new voters share their hopes, aspirations, and the significance of finally having their voices heard in the democratic process.

Gloria Bahorana Mwiza, 22 year old Rwandan student in Warsaw, Poland

Voting for the first time is an incredibly exciting milestone for me! It feels empowering to have a say in the decisions that shape my country. Rwanda has risen from the ashes, and look at where we are now!

This progress is all thanks to strong leadership. We expect the person we vote for to represent our interests, values, and concerns. We need a wise leader who will continue to guide our country toward prosperity.

To be honest, I see no better candidate than our one and only H.E. Paul Kagame. Everyone will be given the chance to cast their vote, so this is truly a time when every voice matters!

Chaste Maurice Kalisa, 19 year-old high school graduate in Rwamagana

I used to watch people around me going to vote and wondered when I would get my chance to contribute. Now that the wait is finally over, it means a lot to me. I'm excited to vote for the best person for my country, someone who will bring positive change for the people.

This experience makes me feel like a fully-fledged adult, knowing that my voice will count in the elections.

Naomi Nshutiyababyeyi, 22-year-old Medicine student

Voting for the first time is meaningful to me. I feel excited about H.E. Paul Kagame submitting his candidacy, as it gives me the opportunity to contribute to the country's development by voting for him.

He has made significant improvements in every sector, including education, and I am eager to support his continued leadership.

Clever Sibomana, 20 years old motor-taxi rider

Voting for the first time is an exhilarating experience for me, much like riding my motorcycle through the open roads. Seeing H.E. Paul Kagame entering the race for presidency fills me with excitement.

By casting my vote for him, I feel like I'm contributing to the country's progress, much as he has done for our country. Supporting his vision feels like adding my horsepower to the engine driving our nation's development.

Amandine Ndikumasabo, Burundian who got Rwandan Nationality in 2023

I feel excited about elections for so many reasons, mostly for currently being Rwandan by Nationality because I feel I have been Rwandan since coming to this country for my high school education.

I am very excited to vote for President Kagame, who through his many speeches positively impacted me to be the best version of myself and serve others, with no comparison or competition. I feel safe and satisfied.

I have been working on myself (education and discipline) and trying to help those around me with my skills, as much as I can, as a way to appreciate the impact Rwanda has had on my life.

Ingrid Cyitatire, a 22 years old civil servant

We all know that Rwanda's development and RPF Inkotanyi are locked in tight, while I can only talk about the last two decades and not 30 years of leadership, me and my agemates appreciate the good leadership that the country has.

We are proof of unity, inclusivity, safety, cleanliness, constant progress and everything good about Rwanda. These elections mean a lot to us as first time voters because we are actually in the workforce, universities and get to contribute to the country's development to make sure that the next season of Rwanda will be the best of all.

Augustin Ndungutse, 21-year-old farmer in Nyagatare

Voting for the first time means a great deal to me. I am finally contributing to the development of my country. A lot has been achieved in the farming sector, with new technologies being introduced in various areas.

This progress is significant, and I am proud to be adding my voice to the sustainable development of our nation.

Vestine Mujawayezu, 32-year-old market vendor in Nyanza district

The last time I was supposed to vote, I had issues with my ID card which prevented me from doing so. Now that I finally have the opportunity, I feel happy to fulfill my duty as a citizen.

So much has been achieved so far, such as building new markets and improving security, and I'm excited to be a part of this progress.

Peace Muteteri, 25-year-old a teacher

The last time I was supposed to vote, I was sick and couldn't participate. Now that I'm able to vote, it means a lot to me. I'm excited to choose someone who will have a positive impact on the country's development.

I'm particularly happy that H.E. Paul Kagame has announced his candidacy, and I believe my support for him will help drive the country towards a brighter future

Dushime Mucyo Lyza, University graduate in Rusizi district

As a first-time voter, I'm looking for a candidate who can uphold and build upon the significant achievements made by the government.

The strides towards development are undeniable, and I believe my vote can help ensure that our progress continues to resonate loudly.