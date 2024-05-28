Zimbabwe: Judge Recuses Self From Mutsvangwa's Bail Case

High Court judge, Justice Esther Muremba has recused herself from delivering judgement in Harare businessman, Neville Mutsvangwa's bail application citing personal reasons.

The bail application will now be heard by another judge.

Justice Muremba who already heard submissions from both parties' legal counsel was expected to deliver her ruling today.

However, the judge announced her recusal from the matter and referred the matter to Judge President of the High Court of Zimbabwe, Justice Mary Dube, for allocation to another judge.

Mutsvangwa is facing charges of illegal foreign currency dealings and one of possession of an unlicensed Starlink router.

He was denied bail by Harare magistrate, Mr Denis Mangosi, and was remanded in custody to May 30, together with his two accomplices.

The court heard that the police faced resistance in arresting him.

Mutsvangwa first denied the police entry to his Mt Pleasant home, and when they cut his electric fence and climbed over his gate, they had to search for him.

The police eventually found him hiding between a precast wall and a pile of sacks.

The other team of detectives then visited the Mumba Money Transfer office in the city centre where one Majachani was serving clients.

Police recovered US$3 890 cash, some computers, a register of transactions and over 20 Visa cards.

The State opposed bail on the grounds that the three are facing serious charges.